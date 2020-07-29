Aurora man gets 14 years in prison for armed robbery

An Aurora man was sentenced to 14 years in prison this week after admitting to a June 2018 armed robbery on the city's near west side.

Clayton W. Vaughn, of the 900 block of Spruce Street, was sentenced by Kane County Judge Charles Petersen on Tuesday after pleading guilty to one count of armed robbery, a felony that carries a sentence ranging from six to 30 years in prison.

According to prosecutors, Clayton went to a convenience store around 10:45 p.m. June 30, 2018, on the 900 block of South Lake Street, jumped the counter and attacked the store owner with a metal rod. The victim tried to scare Clayton off with a .38-calibur Smith and Wesson handgun, but a shot was fired while the two struggled over it, prosecutors said.

Vaughn eventually got control over the gun and the victim ran from the store. Vaughn also left the area, prosecutors said.

Under state law, Vaughn can have his sentence cut in half for good behavior. He also gets credit for more than two years served at the Kane County jail, where he was held on $1.25 million bail while the case was pending.