Arlington Heights real estate office, restaurants partner to help residents in need

Scratchboard Kitchen is among the downtown Arlington Heights eateries taking part in "GetBurbed Bites." Participating establishments will offer weekly specials, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to a local nonprofit that assists residents in need. Courtesy of Scratchboard Kitchen

A real estate office is teaming up with downtown Arlington Heights restaurants to support residents in need.

GetBurbed, the division of @properties at 31 S. Evergreen Ave., will sponsor weekly food specials at the nearby eateries, with 15% of sales proceeds from the items donated to Arlington Cares, an organization assisting residents in need of temporary economic assistance. The real estate office also will match those donations.

Starting Monday, the "GetBurbed Bites" effort will launch at Berry Yo with The GetBurbed Home Sweet Home Sundae, featuring chocolate, vanilla or swirl custard and a choice of toppings.

The following week, Tuscan Market & Wine Shop will sell The GetBurbed Brownstone, a fresh flatbread with tomato basil sauce, capicolla, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, sweet red peppers and olives.

Specials continue in the ensuing weeks at Scratchboard Kitchen (Aug. 17-23), CoCo & Blu Cafe (Aug. 24-30), Beer on the Wall (Aug. 31-Sept. 6) and Sweet T's Bakery (Sept. 7-13).

"We want to bring more people into local businesses and raise awareness of the restaurants, and Arlington Cares as well," said Kari Firak, the office's marketing director. "During this time especially, restaurants need business and many in the community need the support of Arlington Cares."

Established in 2002, the nonprofit provides most of the money for the village's emergency assistance fund. Need for assistance has increased tenfold since March, officials say.