6 treated for smoke inhalation in Aurora apartment fire

Six people were taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire early Wednesday afternoon at an Aurora apartment building.

The fire was contained to one third-story apartment in a six-story building at the Sage Crest Hills complex at 827 N. Lake St., according to Aurora Fire Battalion Chief Jim Rhodes. Other units were damaged by smoke, he said.

Rhodes described the injuries as minor. He said a firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

Lake was closed, with a large hose running from a hydrant on the west side to the building on the east side.

Rhodes said the department has not determined how the fire started.