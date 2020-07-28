Vehicle, house fire in Bartlett

The Bartlett Fire Protection District is continuing to investigate a vehicle fire in the driveway of a house that also caught fire Monday on the 900 block of Cuyahoga Drive in Bartlett. Courtesy of Bartlett Fire Protection District

Bartlett firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire in a driveway that had just extended into the adjoining house when they arrived late Monday afternoon.

A civilian was evaluated for minor injuries at the scene, authorities said.

The Bartlett Fire Protection District received the call to the vehicle fire on the 900 block of Cuyahoga Drive at 5:02 p.m. and firefighters arrived at 5:06 p.m.

The fire was declared under control at 5:23 p.m., but firefighters continued to monitor the exterior of the house even as they began their investigation.

The house remained habitable, but damage estimates were not immediately available from the ongoing investigation, authorities said Tuesday.