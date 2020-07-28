Mundelein's deputy police chief named interim boss

Mundelein's deputy police chief is being bumped up to interim chief.

John Monahan will step in for departing Chief Eric Guenther, the village board decided Monday night. Guenther is set to become Mundelein's new village administrator next week.

Monahan, 49, of Grayslake, has been with the department since 1996. He was promoted to sergeant in 2003, to commander in 2009 and to deputy chief in 2011.

Monahan previously served as a North Chicago police officer and as a McHenry County corrections officer.

With Monahan and Guenther in attendance, trustees unanimously approved the personnel move during a meeting held at village hall. Mayor Steve Lentz said Monahan is "highly qualified" for the post and said he looks forward to working with Monahan in the new role.

Monahan will receive a $600 monthly stipend on top of his regular $147,565 annual salary for his service as interim chief.

Lentz has proposed forming a local committee to search for a new chief. A national search is planned, Village Administrator John Lobaito said.

Officials hope to have a new police chief aboard by January, Lobaito said.

Guenther will start in his new role as village administrator Aug. 3. Lobaito is retiring.

Guenther has led the police department since 2013. His tenure included a nearly three-year stretch as the village's public safety director, in which he also oversaw the fire department.

Lobaito has been village administrator since 2005.