Wisconsin being added to city's quarantine list

Adam Gallus, left, works the window at Merrimac Ferry Landing Concessions on earlier this month in Merrimac, Wis. Gallus, 37, is having a banner year as traffic is up on Lake Wisconsin and people are taking drives to get out of the house and to ride the Merrimac Ferry. John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP

Wisconsin will become the 19th state on Chicago's 14-day quarantine list, and Indiana is being closely watched, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday.

One week after Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady warned Wisconsin was "getting very close to" joining the dubious list, Lightfoot said Wisconsin has arrived there.

That order that now applies to anyone arriving in Chicago from 18 states is not being strictly enforced. Compliance is voluntary.

The mayor made the disclosure when asked about a group of physicians urging another national shutdown. She said she "understands the sentiment" behind that chilling recommendation.

