Sheriff: Deer Park woman attacked boyfriend with machete

A 39-year-old Deer Park woman faces multiple charges after authorities say she struck her boyfriend in the head with a machete Sunday night after he urinated in bed.

Bophanary Om, of the 22500 block of West Lake-Cook Road, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery stemming from the attack, Lake County Sheriff's police said Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the couple's home about 9:30 p.m. on a report of a domestic battery in progress. They arrived to find a 39-year-old male resident with a serious wound to his head, officials said.

A preliminary investigation showed that the man's girlfriend, identified as Om, got upset after he urinated in bed and assaulted him with a machete, sheriff's police said.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover, authorities said.

Om was arrested and taken to the Lake County jail, where she remained held Monday on $30,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 25 and faces a maximum of three to seven years in prison if convicted of aggravated domestic battery, though probation also would be possible.