 

Gunshots that hit Palatine home came from gang-related exchange, police say

  • Several gunshots struck this coach house property in Palatine early Saturday, a resident of the building said. Police say the shots came from an exchange of gunfire between gang members.

    Several gunshots struck this coach house property in Palatine early Saturday, a resident of the building said. Police say the shots came from an exchange of gunfire between gang members. Courtesy of Michelle Johnson

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 7/27/2020 2:52 PM

An exchange of gunshots over the weekend at a Palatine apartment complex was gang related, police said Monday.

No one was injured, but a car and a nearby coach house were hit by bullets.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The gunfire began shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday on the 700 block of East Rand Grove Village in the Rand Grove Village apartment complex. Two groups exchanged shots, Deputy Police Chief Bill Nord said.

Some of the shots hit a coach house in the neighboring Whispering Oaks complex. Michelle Johnson, a resident of the building that was hit, said she heard the shots but thought they were firecrackers.

She was shaken up the next morning when she learned gunshots had hit her neighbor's unit.

"I don't feel safe anymore," Johnson said.

In response to the violence, police officers patrolled the area over the weekend and will continue to do so this week, Nord said.

No arrests had been made as of Monday, and the shooting remains under investigation.

If you have information about the shooting, you can call police at (847) 359-9000.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 