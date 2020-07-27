Gunshots that hit Palatine home came from gang-related exchange, police say

Several gunshots struck this coach house property in Palatine early Saturday, a resident of the building said. Police say the shots came from an exchange of gunfire between gang members. Courtesy of Michelle Johnson

An exchange of gunshots over the weekend at a Palatine apartment complex was gang related, police said Monday.

No one was injured, but a car and a nearby coach house were hit by bullets.

The gunfire began shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday on the 700 block of East Rand Grove Village in the Rand Grove Village apartment complex. Two groups exchanged shots, Deputy Police Chief Bill Nord said.

Some of the shots hit a coach house in the neighboring Whispering Oaks complex. Michelle Johnson, a resident of the building that was hit, said she heard the shots but thought they were firecrackers.

She was shaken up the next morning when she learned gunshots had hit her neighbor's unit.

"I don't feel safe anymore," Johnson said.

In response to the violence, police officers patrolled the area over the weekend and will continue to do so this week, Nord said.

No arrests had been made as of Monday, and the shooting remains under investigation.

If you have information about the shooting, you can call police at (847) 359-9000.