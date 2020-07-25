 

In Hoffman Estates, princesses and superheroes in a socially-distanced parade

  • On the day before her seventh birthday, Gwendalyn Neubauer of Des Plaines talks to Cinderella during a character parade Saturday in the Sears Centre Arena parking lot in Hoffman Estates.

      On the day before her seventh birthday, Gwendalyn Neubauer of Des Plaines talks to Cinderella during a character parade Saturday in the Sears Centre Arena parking lot in Hoffman Estates. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Laura Schutz of Skokie celebrated her birthday as she gets a selfie with Princess Ariel during a character parade Saturday in the Sears Centre Arena parking lot in Hoffman Estates. Ariel is portrayed by Grace Biernacki of Party Princesses.

      Laura Schutz of Skokie celebrated her birthday as she gets a selfie with Princess Ariel during a character parade Saturday in the Sears Centre Arena parking lot in Hoffman Estates. Ariel is portrayed by Grace Biernacki of Party Princesses. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Erin Tosch of Arlington Heights and her daughters, Alice, 4, right, and Julie, 2, wave to princesses (reflected on car) during a character parade Saturday in the Sears Centre Arena parking lot in Hoffman Estates.

      Erin Tosch of Arlington Heights and her daughters, Alice, 4, right, and Julie, 2, wave to princesses (reflected on car) during a character parade Saturday in the Sears Centre Arena parking lot in Hoffman Estates. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Princess Ariel shows four-year-old Alice Tosch of Arlington Heights her shoes during a character parade Saturday in the Sears Centre Arena parking lot in Hoffman Estates. Ariel is portrayed by Grace Biernacki of Party Princesses.

      Princess Ariel shows four-year-old Alice Tosch of Arlington Heights her shoes during a character parade Saturday in the Sears Centre Arena parking lot in Hoffman Estates. Ariel is portrayed by Grace Biernacki of Party Princesses. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Princesses wave to a stream of cars during a character parade Saturday in the Sears Centre Arena parking lot in Hoffman Estates.

      Princesses wave to a stream of cars during a character parade Saturday in the Sears Centre Arena parking lot in Hoffman Estates. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Kayla Gustafson, who is dressed as Cinderella, waves her bubble wand during a character parade Saturday in the Sears Centre Arena parking lot in Hoffman Estates.

      Kayla Gustafson, who is dressed as Cinderella, waves her bubble wand during a character parade Saturday in the Sears Centre Arena parking lot in Hoffman Estates. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 7/25/2020 6:59 PM

For the second time in as many months, the parking lot at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates was filled with princesses and super heroes Saturday.

About 20 characters from the movies were on hand to greet and interact with people as vehicles wove through the socially distanced reverse parade.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"I am just trying to make it a little more memorable," said Gayle Borawski of Des Plaines, who brought her granddaughter Gwendalyn Neubauer to the parade to celebrate her 7th birthday. Neubauer was very excited to see Princess Elsa from "Frozen" on the eve of her big day.

Cinderella, portrayed by Kayla Gustafson, left a trail of bubbles as she waved her bubble wand while children approached in their vehicles.

Laura Schultz of Skokie was able to coax Ariel, portrayed by Grace Biernacki, into taking a selfie with her on her 33 birthday.

The cast of characters included Elsa, Anna and Olaf from "Frozen," Sleeping Beauty, Moana, Belle, Rapunzel, Jasmine, Ariel, Cinderella, Tiana, Elena of Avalor, Buzz Lightyear and Woody from "Toy Story," Maui, Captain Hook, Captain America and Spider-Man.

The event, which was sponsored by the Daily Herald, My Party Princess in Schaumburg, 4 Sure Entertainment, Andigo -- a Division of Consumers Credit Union and Zeigler Auto Group in Schaumburg.

Another Princess Parade is planned sometime in August.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 