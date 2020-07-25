In Hoffman Estates, princesses and superheroes in a socially-distanced parade

For the second time in as many months, the parking lot at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates was filled with princesses and super heroes Saturday.

About 20 characters from the movies were on hand to greet and interact with people as vehicles wove through the socially distanced reverse parade.

"I am just trying to make it a little more memorable," said Gayle Borawski of Des Plaines, who brought her granddaughter Gwendalyn Neubauer to the parade to celebrate her 7th birthday. Neubauer was very excited to see Princess Elsa from "Frozen" on the eve of her big day.

Cinderella, portrayed by Kayla Gustafson, left a trail of bubbles as she waved her bubble wand while children approached in their vehicles.

Laura Schultz of Skokie was able to coax Ariel, portrayed by Grace Biernacki, into taking a selfie with her on her 33 birthday.

The cast of characters included Elsa, Anna and Olaf from "Frozen," Sleeping Beauty, Moana, Belle, Rapunzel, Jasmine, Ariel, Cinderella, Tiana, Elena of Avalor, Buzz Lightyear and Woody from "Toy Story," Maui, Captain Hook, Captain America and Spider-Man.

The event, which was sponsored by the Daily Herald, My Party Princess in Schaumburg, 4 Sure Entertainment, Andigo -- a Division of Consumers Credit Union and Zeigler Auto Group in Schaumburg.

Another Princess Parade is planned sometime in August.