1,426 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, 12 deaths: Here's the county-by-county roundup

This illustration shows COVID-19 as viewed through a microscope. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Twelve more people have died of COVID-19 and another 1,426 cases were confirmed, the Illinois Department of Public Health said Saturday.

The statewide seven-day positivity rate is 3.6%.

Those numbers bring the Illinois totals to 7,397 deaths and 169,883 confirmed cases, the IDPH said. Nine of the deaths reported Saturday were in Chicago or the suburbs.

The state reported 1,438 people in Illinois hospitals with the coronavirus, with 341 in the ICU and 110 on ventilators. The recovery rate is 95%.

Since the outbreak began, there have been 84,670 cases in the suburbs as of Saturday, 49.8% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 3,769 deaths in the suburbs, representing almost 51.0% of all deaths in Illinois.

Here's a breakdown of case counts county by county.





Cook County

• As of Saturday, suburban Cook County had 43,175 cases and 2,081 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 58,780 cases and 2,748 fatalities.

• Top suburban Cook County counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,908 cases and 101 deaths in Des Plaines, 890 cases and 62 deaths in Wheeling, 834 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 743 cases and 23 deaths in Streamwood, 729 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 691 cases and 19 deaths in Schaumburg, 700 cases and 49 deaths in Glenview, 671 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 569 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 539 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 404 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 401 cases and 39 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 395 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 293 cases and 8 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 137 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County

• The county reported 10,771 cases and 505 deaths as of Saturday.

• Top counts: 890 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 850 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 735 cases and 11 deaths in Glendale Heights, 664 cases and 36 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 588 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 600 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 508 cases and 26 deaths in Lombard, 484 cases and 39 deaths in Elmhurst, 422 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 362 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 301 cases and 5 deaths in Villa Park, 281 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 257 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County

• The county reported 11,257 cases and 426 deaths as of Friday; no updates on the weekends.

• The last reported top counts were: 2,895 to 2,899 in Waukegan, 650 to 654 in Round Lake Beach, 415 to 419 in Mundelein, 350 to 354 in Gurnee, 260 to 264 in Round Lake, 225 to 229 in Lake Zurich, 220 to 224 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 200 to 204 in Vernon Hills, 175 to 179 in Wauconda, 165 to 169 in Libertyville, 130 to 134 in Grayslake.

Kane County

• The county confirmed 8,738 cases with 294 deaths on its website Saturday.

• Top counts: 3,617 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,063 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 818 in Carpentersville, 439 in St. Charles, 377 in South Elgin, 239 in Geneva, 239 in North Aurora, 185 in Batavia, and 65 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County

• 2,676 cases and 108 deaths, as of Saturday.

Will County

• 8,024 cases and 338 deaths, as of Saturday.

• Cases per town include 526 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 104 in Aurora (Will County portion).