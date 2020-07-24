Mecca Center cancels prayer services after COVID-19 outbreak

A DuPage County mosque is canceling on-site weekly congregational prayer services for the next two Fridays after 15 members tested positive for COVID-19.

It also has canceled services planned for a major festival, Eid Al-Adha, which starts July 30.

The Mecca Center in Willowbrook announced the decision Friday morning.

Daily prayer services will continue, with additional restrictions.

Eid Al-Adha is an annual celebration commemorating the faith Ibrahim, a prophet and messenger of God, showed when asked by God to sacrifice his son Ishmael. Pleased with Ibrahim's obedience, God provided a ram at the last minute for the sacrifice.

It is one of two Islamic religious holidays observed worldwide. Besides the prayer services, it is a time for charity, for feasting with friends and relatives, and for gift-giving. Millions of Muslims often make their required pilgrimage to the sacred city of Mecca at this time.

Sheikh Hassan Aly, the center's imam, addressed members in a Facebook Live video Friday afternoon.

He said none of the center's staff has the virus and he doesn't believe people caught the virus while in the center. The center has been strictly adhering to safety protocols, including spacing people apart for prayers, having people bring their own prayer rugs, and asking them to leave immediately after services rather than gathering for conversation, he said. The center also shortened the time of services, he said.

People had to sign up to attend Jummah services, the center closed its restrooms, and people had to put their shoes in plastic bags rather than on the shoe rack typically used.

"Our faith teaches us that prevention is better than treatment," he said.

But, he said, he's noticed people gathering closely outside the building in the parking lot, at local restaurants, and even going to parties.

He reminded them that Islam requires them to think of the good of others, not just themselves.

"We as Muslims believe that we have responsibility toward each other and everyone," he said, reciting a portion of a religious text that says that Muslims must treat others' lives and properties as a "sacred trust," as they would the sacred city.

The leaders considered having Eid Al-Adha services outdoors, he said, but determined that would not work.