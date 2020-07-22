Sentencing begins for Naperville man in crash that killed Downers Grove North student

Sentencing will resume this afternoon for the man who killed Downers Grove North High School junior Beth Dunlap in February 2019 by hitting her as he drove in a drugged-out haze.

Joseph Kucharski of Naperville pleaded guilty in January to aggravated driving under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol, and reckless homicide.

He could be sentenced to probation or up to 14 years in prison. If he is sentenced to prison, he would have to serve at least 85% of his sentence.

About two dozen friends and relatives of the Dunlap family attended the hearing in the DuPage County courtroom, while more watched on a TV in an overflow room.

Prosecutors showed a video of the crash, captured on the high school's surveillance video.

Beth had just started crossing Main Street from a school parking lot on the northeast corner of the intersection about 11 a.m. Feb. 19, 2019, when she was hit by Kucharski, who drove south through a red light in a northbound lane of the four-lane road.

Beth sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead two days later.

On a police-squad video that was played, Kucharski questioned why the windshield of his car was damaged, said he had been driving 20 mph, and that the sun had gotten in his eyes.

Kucharski's blood-alcohol content measured .031 on a breath test. Police found unprescribed medication in the car and items commonly used for people to smoke crack cocaine. More such items were found when they searched his hotel room.

Kucharski eventually admitted he had been on a four-day cocaine bender and had taken Xanax in an attempt to calm down and get some sleep.

On the squad-car video, wh​en the officer was out of the vehicle, Kucharski is heard saying "It was a matter of time" and that he had "dozed off."