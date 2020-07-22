NAI Hiffman nets six leases for office building

OAK BROOK -- NAI Hiffman has completed six office leases totaling almost 45,000 square feet at 26TWENTYFIVE Butterfield, a 45-unit office building located at 2625 Butterfield Road in Oak Brook.

Ryan Maher, senior associate with NAI Hiffman's Office Services Group, along with executive vice presidents Dan O'Neill and Adam Johnson, represented building owner Clear Height Properties in lease negotiations with six tenants including Apple Recovery Services Corp., The Centers for Family Change, Quattro Business Services, Medulla, Re-Direct Financial Services, Inc., and MedOP Solutions.

Built in 1972 and renovated in 1991, 26TWENTYFIVE Butterfield is a three-story, 214,767-square-foot building located on 10 park-like acres. Clear Height acquired the building in 2018 and has since been investing in many capital improvements. Its upgraded common areas include a conference room, lobby, deli and fitness center as well as an outdoor space with a lounge area and on-site property management.