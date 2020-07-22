Freedom Home Care opens in Barrington

BARRINGTON -- Freedom Home Care, a home care and medical staffing agency, is opening of a new location at 836 S. Northwest Hwy. in Barrington.

Freedom Home Care's newly remodeled space will offer a beautiful, comfortable, home like environment to meet with staff and discuss needs. Services range from full-time live-in care to flexible hourly assistance and daily visits for meal preparation, personal care, companionship and other needs to post-hospital care, day surgery companion care, and supportive care.

The new Barrington facility will serve the Northern suburbs from Barrington, Deer Park, Lake Zurich and Kildeer to Grayslake, Buffalo Grove, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates, Naperville, Hinsdale and surrounding suburbs.

"Our new location will offer even more peace of mind to the 40, 50 and 60-year generations who are taking care of their 70, 80 and 90-year old family members," said Freedom Home Care Founder Sharon Burack. "We want to cater to their needs and have the option to come into our location for in-person meetings, whether it's to meet their caregivers or collaborate on their loved one's needs."

For more information call (847) 433-5788 or visit www.freedomhomecare.net.