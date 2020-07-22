23 more die from COVID-19 in Illinois, another 1,598 infected

State health officials announced today that 23 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19 while an additional 1,598 people have been infected.

That brings the state's death toll to 7,347 since the outbreak began, and 165,301 cases of the respiratory disease have been diagnosed in Illinois.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is holding news conference and updating the status of the state's 11 health regions.