Illinois reports 23 more deaths, 955 new COVID-19 cases

Cases of COVID-19 rose by 955 and deaths from the respiratory disease increased by 23 Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

That brings the statewide total to 163,703 cases and number of Illinoisans perishing since the pandemic began to 7,324.

Meanwhile, the state positivity rate from COVID-19 tests stands at 3.1% based on a seven-day average.

At a news event in downstate Collinsville, Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted the Metro East region near St. Louis is recording a 7% positivity rate. That's close to the 8% level, which triggers remedies such as halting indoor dining at restaurants or reducing the number of people who can gather together in a region.

"The pandemic is very much here and remains a very serious threat," Pritzker said. "People are getting sick and dying.We are imploring people to wear their masks. To a large degree, this is about personal responsibility. No one can follow you all day long and say, 'wear a mask.'"