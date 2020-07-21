'Call a special session': Republicans want Pritkzer to act on corruption probe

Republican lawmakers pressured Democrats and Gov. J.B. Pritzker to reconvene the General Assembly to address the corruption scandal engulfing ComEd and implicating Speaker Michael Madigan Tuesday.

"The governor needs to step in and lead on this issue," Republican Rep. Grant Wehrli of Naperville said during an online press conference with the House Republican Caucus. "Call a special session."

Republican state representatives also said they want the speaker to resign. Madigan contends he has committed no wrong-doing.

ComEd has admitted to conspiring with a public official identified as Madigan to hire his allies and award contracts to cronies in exchange for favorable legislation that enabled rate hikes between 2011 and 2019.

The utility was charged with bribery, and agreed to a $200 million fine that will not be paid through surcharges or fees on customers, the FBI and federal prosecutors announced Friday.

But "we know where the money's coming from," Republican Rep. Deanne Mazzochi of Elmhurst said.

Meanwhile Pritzker said Monday "if these allegations implied in this information about ComEd are true, the speaker would have to step down and that applies to all leadership positions."

Also Tuesday, Senate Republicans issued a statement saying, "Michael Madigan can no longer serve as speaker of the Illinois House, and he should step aside from this leadership position immediately."

Mazzochi referenced related bribery charges against Rep. Luis Arroyo of Chicago and Sen. Martin Sandoval of Cicero. Both Democrats have stepped down from their positions and Sandoval pleaded guilty amid a wide probe conducted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

When Sandoval and Arroyo were implicated Democratic legislators "claimed they were disgusted," Mazzochi said. "They claimed they were outraged." Now, "Where are the Democrats?" she asked.

Through various campaign funds, Madigan has a massive war chest and his support or lack of it can change the fate of a Democratic lawmaker's career.

"Stop taking his money, that's how he controls you," Wehrli said.

Lawmakers also are pushing for ethics reforms such as prohibiting former legislators from taking jobs as lobbyists, Rep. Dan Ugaste of Geneva said. "I couldn't believe that was legal," he noted.

Democrats have offered different reactions to the scandal from keeping silent to qualifying calls for Madigan to step down similar to Pritzker's noting the allegations have not been proven.

Some like Democratic Rep. Anna Stava-Murray of Naperville have called for Madigan to immediately step down as speaker and chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party.