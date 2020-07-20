St. Charles jazz, scarecrow fests to be downsized due to COVID-19

For the last eight years, dozens of performances have been held throughout St. Charles during the city's annual Jazz Weekend. This year's event will be scaled back, with musicians performing only in private establishments. Courtesy of the St. Charles Business Alliance

Two major St. Charles events will be downsized this year to adhere to coronavirus restrictions, as organizers turn their focus toward supporting and attracting visitors to local businesses.

The ninth annual Jazz Weekend in September and the long-standing Scarecrow Fest in October are expected to be adapted and scaled back to prevent the usual large crowds from gathering in the city's downtown, said Jenna Sawicki, executive director of the St. Charles Business Alliance. Instead, the festivities will be centered around offerings at individual restaurants, shops and other establishments, she said, while keeping with the theme of each event.

A weekend-long jazz concert won't be held this year in the First Street Plaza, which is currently occupied by public and private outdoor dining areas to assist nearby restaurants, Sawicki said. But as they have in the past, businesses are encouraged to hire their own jazz bands from Sept. 10 to 13 and fill their establishments to the capacity allowed under social distancing guidelines.

"It gives people a little bit of hope for some sort of normalcy," Sawicki said. "People still need to hear music and still need to (experience) the arts."

A list of musicians who have participated in previous Jazz Weekend festivities is being sent out to restaurants and bars throughout St. Charles, she said. Some choose their own entertainment, including family, friends, local performers or young musicians from programs at Northern Illinois University or DePaul University.

"It's our mission to drive people to our businesses," Sawicki said. "We feel like we're doing that safely with this event."

A similar mindset is driving the changes to the city's popular Scarecrow Fest, scheduled for Oct. 9 to 11.

Rather than congregating in Lincoln Park, scarecrows made by families, businesses and organizations will be placed at businesses, outside the municipal building and along the riverwalk if needed, according to a preliminary plan developed by the business alliance.

A map will guide visitors on a "scarecrow stroll" to each artistic display, Sawicki said, while also highlighting festival specials offered at restaurants and shops, such as mini fall events, seasonal sales or harvest-themed menus.

There won't be a carnival or a strict schedule of events, she said. But organizers are brainstorming ideas for take-home crafts for kids, a livestreamed pumpkin carving, a drive-up concert, a scavenger hunt through town or a decorative area for photo opportunities -- activities that can be completed while maintaining social distancing, the plan says.

"We really want to make it a focus on our businesses," Sawicki said. "It's going to be very different, but we believe it's important to keep the spirit alive."