July 20 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

This illustration shows COVID-19 as viewed through a microscope. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 81,688 cases in the suburbs as of Monday, 50.2% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 3,711 deaths in the suburbs, representing 50.8% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Monday, suburban Cook County had 41,902 cases and 2,049 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 57,150 cases and 2,728 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,875 cases and 101 deaths in Des Plaines, 863 cases and 61 deaths in Wheeling, 805 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 719 cases and 23 deaths in Streamwood, 706 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 668 cases and 19 deaths in Schaumburg, 667 cases and 48 deaths in Glenview, 644 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 547 cases and 28 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 533 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 391 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 390 cases and 39 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 385 cases and 41 deaths in Northbrook, 289 cases and 8 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 134 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 10,308 cases and 495 deaths as of Monday.

• Top counts: 880 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 834 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 717 cases and 11 deaths in Glendale Heights, 624 cases and 34 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 573 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 581 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 479 cases and 24 deaths in Lombard, 454 cases and 38 deaths in Elmhurst, 395 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 333 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 286 cases and 5 deaths in Villa Park, 270 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 228 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County • The county reported 10,896 cases and 433 deaths, according to IDPH as of Monday.

• Top counts: 2,860 to 2,864 in Waukegan, 640 to 644 in Round Lake Beach, 410 to 414 in Mundelein, 340 to 344 in Gurnee, 255 to 259 in Round Lake, 215 to 219 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 225 to 229 in Lake Zurich, 195 to 199 in Vernon Hills, 175 to 179 in Wauconda, 165 to 169 in Libertyville, 125 to 129 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 8,448 cases with 289 deaths on its website Monday.

• Top counts: 3,545 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,014 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 796 in Carpentersville, 387 in St. Charles, 358 in South Elgin, 231 in Geneva, 229 in North Aurora, 159 in Batavia, and 60 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 2,487 cases and 106 deaths, according to the health department Monday.

Will County

• 7,687 cases and 335 deaths, as of Monday.

• Cases per town include 495 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 93 in Aurora (Will County portion).