Images: See stunning images from around the world of Comet Neowise

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

The Comet NEOWISE is seen in the sky shortly after sunset from an old farm at Fremont Center and Erhart roads near Mundelein. The comet was discovered on March 27, 2020 by NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) mission. The comet is said to be 3.1 miles across and won't be seen again for another 6,800 years. It can be seen near the Big Dipper and will start to fade at the end of this week.