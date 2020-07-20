Images: See stunning images from around the world of Comet Neowise
Updated 7/20/2020 3:28 PM
See the NEOWISE Comet, discovered on March 27, streak through the sky all across the world. The comet will be closest to earth on July 22 and will start to fade after that date. It will be 6,800 years before Comet NEOWISE will not return to earth.
The Comet NEOWISE is seen in the sky shortly after sunset from an old farm at Fremont Center and Erhart roads near Mundelein. The comet was discovered on March 27, 2020 by NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) mission. The comet is said to be 3.1 miles across and won't be seen again for another 6,800 years. It can be seen near the Big Dipper and will start to fade at the end of this week.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Comet NEOWISE or C/2020 F3 is seen above Salgotarjan, Hungary, early Friday, July 10, 2020. It passed closest to the Sun on July 3 and its closest approach to the Earth will occur on July 23.
Associated Press
The Comet Neowise or C/2020 F3 is seen before sunrise over Balatonmariafurdo, Hungary, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. It passed closest to the Sun on July 3 and its closest approach to Earth will occur on July 23.
Associated Press
The Comet Neowise or C/2020 F3 is seen before sunrise over Balatonmariafurdo, Hungary, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. It passed closest to the Sun on July 3, and its closest approach to Earth will occur on July 23.
Associated Press
Comet Neowise appears over Mount Washington in the night sky as seen from Dee Wright Observatory on McKenzie Pass east of Springfield, Ore., Tuesday, July 14, 2020. According to NASA the lower tail, which appears broad and fuzzy, is the dust tail created when dust lifts off the surface of the comet's nucleus and trails behind the comet in its orbit. The upper tail is the ion tail, which is made up of gases that have been ionized by losing electrons in the sun's intense light.
Associated Press
Comet Neowise streaks across the night sky over Wolf Lake in Brimson, Minn., Tuesday night, July 14, 2020. Comet C/2020 F3 Neowise is a bright comet that only passes close enough for viewing on Earth once every 6,800 years or so. The comet streaked across the sky over Wolf Lake in Brimson, on July 14, between 10 and 11 p.m.
Associated Press
In this image released by NASA, Comet Neowise, left, is seen in the eastern horizon above Earth in this image taken from the International Space Station on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Associated Press
Comet Neowise soars in the horizon of the early morning sky seen from near the grand view lookout at the Colorado National Monument west of Grand Junction, Colo., Thursday, July 9, 2020. The newly discovered comet is streaking past Earth, providing a celestial nighttime show after buzzing the sun and expanding its tail.
Associated Press
The comet Neowise or C/2020 F3 is seen before sunrise over the Allg'u landscape, in Bad W'rishofen, Bavaria, Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Associated Press
The comet Neowise or C/2020 F3 is be seen before sunrise over the Allg'u landscape, in Bad W'rishofen, Bavaria, Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Associated Press
The comet Neowise or C/2020 F3 is seen before sunrise over the Turets, Belarus, 110 kilometers (69 miles) west of capital Minsk, early Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Associated Press
The comet Neowise or C/2020 F3 is seen behind an Orthodox church over the Turets, Belarus, 110 kilometers (69 miles) west of capital Minsk, early Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Associated Press
The comet Neowise or C/2020 F3 is seen over the Turets, Belarus, 110 kilometers (69 miles) west of capital Minsk, early Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Associated Press
The comet Neowise or C/2020 F3 is seen behind an Orthodox church over the Turets, Belarus, 110 kilometers (69 miles) west of capital Minsk, early Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Associated Press
The comet Neowise, or C/2020 F3, is seen in the evening sky above the artwork titled: "Seven Magic Mountains" by artist Ugo Rondinone, Thursday, July 16, 2020, near Jean, Nev., south of Las Vegas.
Associated Press
Comet Neowise passes over Tynemouth Priory in North Shields on the north east coast of England, Friday July 17, 2020. Comet Neowise is streaking past Earth, providing a stunning nighttime show after buzzing the sun and expanding its tail. It will be visible across the Northern Hemisphere until mid-August, when it heads back toward the outer solar system.
Associated Press
Comet NEOWISE soars above Laurel Hill and the village of Jenners, Pa., Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Associated Press
The comet Neowise can be seen from a 19th century one-room schoolhouse at the Tallgrass National Prairie Preserve near Strong City, Arc., Friday night, July 17, 2020. The comet will still be visible in the northwest sky for the next few nights.
Associated Press
The Neowise Comet streaks across the northwestern skies over the Walla Walla, Wash., Friday night, July 17, 2020. According to NASA comets are cosmic snowballs of frozen gases, rock and dust. When a comet's orbit brings it close to the sun, it heats up and spews dust and gases into a giant glowing head larger than most planets.
Associated Press
The comet Neowise is photographed from Geysers Road in Geyserville, Calif., Friday, July 17, 2020.
Associated Press
Comet Neowise or C/2020 F3 is be seen at the Raisting Earth Station above the Chapel of St. John the Baptist in Raisting, Germany, Saturday, July 18, 2020. Next to it the parabolic mirrors of the earth station is seen.
Associated Press
The comet Neowise is seen in the night sky beyond a wind turbine, Saturday, July 18, 2020, near Waverly, Kan. The comet is expected to be visible from Earth most of the rest of the month before continuing on its nearly 7,000-year orbit around the sun.
Associated Press
