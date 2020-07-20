Illinois' second-largest teachers union urges districts to begin school year remotely

As suburban school districts roll out fall reopening plans, the state's second-largest teachers union is calling for its members to start the 2020-21 school year with e-learning during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"From a safety standpoint for students and educators, schools should begin remotely," said Dan Montgomery, president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers. "We're saying, right now, this is the best option for the beginning of the school year for most every school district."

IFT represents 103,000 teachers and paraprofessionals in prekindergarten through 12th grade at districts statewide and employees at community colleges and universities.

Its members include educators and support personnel in Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211, Northwest Suburban High School District 214, Big Hollow District 38, Diamond Lake District 76, DuPage High School District 88, Grant High School District 124, Grayslake District 46, Gurnee District 56, Lake Villa District 41, Libertyville-Vernon Hills High School District 128, Warren Township High School District 121, Woodland District 50, Special Education District of Lake County, College of Lake County in Grayslake, Elgin Community College, and McHenry County College in Crystal Lake.

School district leaders need to have these discussions with employees and community members, Montgomery said.

"It's too important not to do this collaboratively," he said. "We are in negotiations and discussions around the state, district by district. Our standard is not a metric of health care. Ours is ... can you enforce social distancing in your buildings with students back? Will every student wear a mask?"

The Illinois Education Association -- the state's largest teachers union representing 135,000 members -- has urged districts returning to in-person instruction to spell out policies regarding face coverings, social distancing and cleaning schedules, and provide adequate cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment for all employees.

Many districts are taking a hybrid approach to reopening schools. Among them are two of the suburbs' largest high school districts.

District 211 is considering three attendance scenarios that could shift throughout school year in response to changing pandemic conditions. Options include going fully remote, returning fully in-person, or a hybrid scenario allowing half the students to receive instruction at home while the other half learn at school a week at a time.

Teachers union leaders, students and parents had input in District 214's draft reopening plan, which calls for in-person classes for all teenagers whose families are comfortable sending them to school five days a week. Students also could take classes remotely with parents possibly getting to choose which option daily.

Gurnee District 56 officials are offering in-person instruction for all students, though parents can opt out and choose the virtual option.

Grayslake District 46 is giving families a similar choice of students attending school in-person full-time or remotely for the entire first trimester.

School districts can provide some in-person instruction as long as they can manage it safely and maintain social distancing and masking protocols per state guidelines, Montgomery said, adding, districts should start by allowing the youngest children and special needs students to resume classes in person.

Students in middle and high schools, however, should resume online learning for now as they are more at risk of spreading the disease, he said.

"We understand the remote situation is very difficult," Montgomery said. "We need a huge uptick in child-care support for (working) parents. We need to give those parents alternatives when their kids are home remote learning."