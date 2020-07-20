Hurricane Harbor's reopening in Gurnee makes a splash

Sounds of laughter and splashing can once again be heard from Six Flags Great America in Gurnee.

The theme park's Hurricane Harbor Chicago water park opened Monday to members and season pass holders for the first time this season. Extensive COVID-19 safety protocols were in place, including thermal imaging temperature checks, new security screening technology, touchless bag checks and mobile food ordering.

Limited capacity, online reservations, staggered arrival times, mask requirements, social distancing and frequent sanitization/disinfecting are among the other measures in place.

Visitors are not required to wear masks on waterslides or in pools.

Workers in the park were quick to answer questions, greet guests and pick up litter. Many visitors thanked park officials for opening.

Theme park President Hank Salemi thanked Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Gurnee Mayor Kristin Kovarik for their support.

"Visiting Hurricane Harbor Chicago is a much-loved way to beat the summer heat for so many in the Midwest, and we look forward to welcoming families back to our water park," he said. "The safety of our guests and team members remains our number one priority, and the new safety guidelines we have put in place are designed to create a safe environment for everyone."

Park officials say they are still working on a plan to open the rest of the theme park.