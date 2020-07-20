Eclectic slate of third-party candidates for president file in Illinois

Rapper Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance on Sunday in North Charleston, S.C. Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier

Third-party candidates filing for president Monday with the Illinois State Board of Elections included a Lake County native and a rap star.

Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, who grew up in Grayslake, is running for president along with vice presidential running mate Spike Cohen.

Also seeking election is rapper Kanye West, who has deep Chicago roots. West's staff filed at 4:56 p.m., just before the deadline, and offered 412 pages of petitions. He has no running mate.

"Government's too big, too noisy, too intrusive. It hurts those it tries to help," Jorgensen told the Daily Herald recently when describing why she wants to be president. She lives in South Carolina.

Monday was the last day for new and independent parties to file paperwork to run in the Nov. 3 election. State officials said computer problems delayed posting candidates on the website starting at 11 a.m.

Other third-party presidential and vice presidential candidates include:

• The Green Party's Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker.

• The Party for Socialism and Liberation's Gloria La Riva and Leonard Peltier, a Native American activist who is in prison for killing two FBI agents.

• The American Solidarity Party's Brian Carroll and Amar Patel.

On Tuesday, individuals may file objections to candidates petitions during a period that runs through July 27.