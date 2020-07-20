Chicago tightens restrictions on bars, fitness centers

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday tightened regulations on Chicago bars, restaurants, gyms and personal services to prevent a spike of coronavirus among young people from turning into a dangerous surge, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday:

• Bars, taverns breweries and other establishments without a retail food license that serve alcohol for on-site consumption will be prohibited from serving their customers indoors.

• The maximum party size and table occupancy at restaurants, bars, taverns and breweries will be reduced from 10 people to six.

• Indoor fitness classes will be limited to a maximum of 10 people.

• Facials, shaves and other personal services requiring the removal of face coverings will no longer be permitted.

• Residential property managers will be asked to limit guest entry to five-per-unit to avoid indoor gatherings and parties.

Get the full report at chicago.suntimes.com.