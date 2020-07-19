State reports 965 new coronavirus cases Sunday, six additional deaths

State health authorities reported 965 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with six additional deaths from the coronavirus.

The case total is down more than 400 from Saturday's figure, but that came after a state-record 46,099 tests. Sunday's total came after laboratories reported 32,113 tests in the previous 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

After rising above 3% last week, the state's preliminary seven-day statewide positivity is down to 2.9% for the second consecutive day, state officials said

As of Saturday night, 1,356 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of those, 320 were in an intensive-care unit and 132 were on ventilators.

Among the six deaths reported Sunday were two Cook County men in their 40s, a Cook County woman in her 90s, a Will County woman in her 40s and a Will County man in his 70s.

In all, the state has now reported 161,575 COVID-19 cases and 7,295 deaths.

Because or rising figures last week, the IDPH on Friday warned suburban Cook, Kendall, Lake and Will counties that their case totals were exceeding the target of fewer than 50 per 100,000 people.