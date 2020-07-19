No injuries reported after Bartlett house fire

No injuries were reported after fire broke out early Sunday near the air conditioner of a Bartlett home, authorities said.

Firefighters from the Bartlett Fire District were called to the home in the 300 Block of South Hickory Avenue at 1:35 a.m. They arrived about five minutes later to find a small fire on the home's exterior and put it out in eight minutes, officials said.

No civilians or firefighters were injured, and the home remained habitable, according to the fire district. The fire remains under investigation.

The fire was fought by 17 firefighters, staffing two fire engines, one ladder truck, and two ambulances that responded to the scene along with three command officers and one fire investigator, officials said. Units from the Hanover Park, South Elgin, and Streamwood fire departments were among the initial responders to the scene as part of an automatic aid agreement. Bartlett police assisted at the scene with traffic and crowd control.