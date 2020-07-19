 

No injuries reported after Bartlett house fire

  • No injuries were reported after fire broke out early Sunday near the air conditioner of a Bartlett home, officials said.

    No injuries were reported after fire broke out early Sunday near the air conditioner of a Bartlett home, officials said. Courtesy of Bartlett Fire Protection District

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/19/2020 9:22 AM

No injuries were reported after fire broke out early Sunday near the air conditioner of a Bartlett home, authorities said.

Firefighters from the Bartlett Fire District were called to the home in the 300 Block of South Hickory Avenue at 1:35 a.m. They arrived about five minutes later to find a small fire on the home's exterior and put it out in eight minutes, officials said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

No civilians or firefighters were injured, and the home remained habitable, according to the fire district. The fire remains under investigation.

The fire was fought by 17 firefighters, staffing two fire engines, one ladder truck, and two ambulances that responded to the scene along with three command officers and one fire investigator, officials said. Units from the Hanover Park, South Elgin, and Streamwood fire departments were among the initial responders to the scene as part of an automatic aid agreement. Bartlett police assisted at the scene with traffic and crowd control.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 