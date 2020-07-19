Free document shredding in Elmhurst

State Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, an Elmhurst Republican, is working with the city of Elmhurst to co-sponsor a free document shredding event from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, July 25, at Elmhurst University, 190 S. Prospect Ave.

Drivers will enter the Alexander parking lot via Prospect Avenue and then exit to Alexander Boulevard. Residents are asked to remain in their cars and volunteers will be available to unload documents and have them immediately shredded.

Residents who want to ensure contactless pickup are asked to place their shred materials in their vehicle's trunk.

Documents for shredding must be placed in paper or plastic shopping bags, with a limit of four bags per car.

For details, visit RepMazzochi.com or call her district office at (630) 852-8633.