Barrington returning to usual utility billing
Updated 7/19/2020 4:58 PM
Barrington will resume typical utility billing operations in August.
Officials said that means the village will return to assessing late-payment fees and passing on the convenience fee for credit card payments to customers.
In order to avoid late fees and/or potential shut-offs, residents are asked to continue to pay their utility bills as usual.
