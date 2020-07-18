July 18 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Interactive map Suburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 80,769 cases in the suburbs as of Saturday, 50.3% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 3,707 deaths in the suburbs, representing 50.8% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Saturday, suburban Cook County had 41,512 cases and 2,050 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 56,780 cases and 2,724 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,861 cases and 101 deaths in Des Plaines, 852 cases and 60 deaths in Wheeling, 788 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 715 cases and 22 deaths in Streamwood, 699 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 657 cases and 19 deaths in Schaumburg, 663 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 664 cases and 48 deaths in Glenview, 534 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 544 cases and 28 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 389 cases and 38 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 381 cases and 41 deaths in Northbrook, 385 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 289 cases and 8 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 132 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 10,020 cases and 492 deaths as of Friday; an update on Saturday has not yet appeared.

• Top counts: 866 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 824 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 714 cases and 11 deaths in Glendale Heights, 608 cases and 34 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 566 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 564 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 463 cases and 24 deaths in Lombard, 439 cases and 37 deaths in Elmhurst, 391 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 320 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 281 cases and 5 deaths in Villa Park, 263 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 207 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County • The county listed 10,705 cases and 413 deaths on its website as of Friday; it did not update its site on Saturday.

• Top counts: 2,820 to 2,824 in Waukegan, 630 to 634 in Round Lake Beach, 405 to 409 in Mundelein, 330 to 334 in Gurnee, 255 to 259 in Round Lake, 215 to 219 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 215 to 219 in Lake Zurich, 185 to 189 in Vernon Hills, 175 to 179 in Wauconda, 160 to 164 in Libertyville, 115 to 119 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 8,397 cases with 288 deaths on its website Saturday.

• Top counts: 3,534 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,998 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 796 in Carpentersville, 385 in St. Charles, 355 in South Elgin, 228 in North Aurora, 230 in Geneva, 156 in Batavia, and 60 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 2,453 cases and 106 deaths, according to the health department Saturday.

Will County

• 7,592 cases and 331 deaths as of Saturday.

• Cases per town include 483 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 89 in Aurora (Will County portion).