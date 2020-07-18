Car strikes, severely injures pedestrian in Hoffman Estates

A car struck a pedestrian in Hoffman Estates at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, but police say neither alcohol nor drugs appears to be a contributing cause.

The pedestrian, who was on a sidewalk on the 1000 block of Valley Lane, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge for treatment of severe injuries. No information was available on the condition of the pedestrian.

After the vehicle struck the pedestrian, it came to a complete stop after striking a tree.

No charges were issued at the scene, police say, but the crash is under investigation.