 

Bensenville woman charged with stealing from Des Plaines couple

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 
Updated 7/18/2020 7:18 PM

A Bensenville woman, who prosecutors say worked for a Des Plaines medical practice, is charged with stealing $1,466.84 from a Des Plaines couple who are older than 60.

Sophie Williams, whose attorney told Cook County Judge Beatriz Santiago that Williams is pregnant, was ordered held on $5,000 bail.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Williams, 43, made unauthorized withdrawals from the couple's checking account several times during 2019, Assistant Cook County State's Attorney C.J. Orrantia said.

Williams told police "she was going through a hard time," she said.

Williams' job duties at the medical practice included "accepting payments from patients," Orrantia said.

An employee at the practice declined to comment.

Williams has five felony convictions dating from 2002 to 2017 for unlawful use of account information, theft, forgery and misuse of a credit card. Four of those convictions were accompanied by prison sentences ranging from two to four years. She next appears in court on Aug. 21.

