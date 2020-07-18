1,276 new COVID-19 cases as Illinois sets record again for tests

Illinois reported 1,276 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and recorded more than 40,000 tests for a third consecutive day.

The state reported 46,099 tests, a record for a 24-hour period. There were an additional 18 deaths, bringing the total to 7,290.

Illinois has reported 160,610 cases total.

The statewide positivity rate for the past seven days remains at 2.9%.

On Friday suburban Cook, Kendall, Lake and Will counties each received a warning from the Illinois Department of Public Health because the number of COVID-19 cases surpassed the targeted level of fewer than 50 per 100,000 people.