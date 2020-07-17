Protesters try to topple Columbus statue in Grant Park
Updated 7/17/2020 10:26 PM
Protesters surrounded the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park Friday night and attempted to bring it down.
The crowd gathered earlier in the evening at Buckingham Fountain and marched toward the statue, WGN reported. As they stood guard, officers were reportedly hit by fireworks and other items.
A video shared on Twitter by CBS reporter Marissa Parra appeared to show protesters pulling on a rope wrapped around the statue.
The protesters had been cleared from the area around the statue by 8:15 p.m.
