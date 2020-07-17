Free COVID-19 testing available at 3 Lake County high schools

Free COVID-19 testing is available at different times during the next week at Lake Zurich, Mundelein and Round Lake high schools, the Lake County Health Department announced Friday.

Ongoing testing at Lake Zurich High School has been extended to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or while supplies last on Monday and Tuesday, July 20 and 21, in the Performing Arts Center parking lot. Earlier, testing has been announced for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19, with the first two hours reserved for the school's students and staff.

Testing will be available at Mundelein High School from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or as long as supplies last on Wednesday and Thursday, July 22 and 23. Enter using the southbound lane of Midlothian Road. There could be long waiting periods.

Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or while supplies last on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 24-26, at Round Lake High School. Enter through the student parking lot off Idlewild Drive.

"We ask anyone who has recently been exposed to a potential or confirmed COVID-19 case to please get tested, even if you are not experiencing symptoms," said Dr. Sana Ahmed, medical epidemiologist for the Lake County Health Department.

"If you have no symptoms, it is best to wait five to seven days after your exposure to get tested, since the virus can take several days before it can be detected in the body," Ahmed said. "If you have symptoms, however, please seek testing right away and call your doctor."

Testing is free and open to all regardless of symptoms. A phone number and name are required in order to receive the test results. Photo ID and proof of insurance are helpful, but not required. High demand for testing may result in long wait times. Those using drive-through testing must be seated at a functioning window. Once they are in line at the site they will not be allowed to exit the vehicle. All sites will also have walk-up testing.