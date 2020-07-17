Feder: Fox 32 to add 4 p.m. newscast on weekdays
Updated 7/17/2020 6:50 AM
In the first expansion of its news operation in years, Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32 announced plans Thursday to add an hourlong newscast at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, reports Robert Feder.
"First at Four," to be anchored by Anthony Ponce and Sally Schulze, will debut August 3.
Read the full story here.
