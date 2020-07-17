COVID-19 cases climbed by 1,384 Friday, highest since June 2

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comLandmark Inn Server Valerie Giannopoulos, brings a round of drinks to a table Friday June 26, 2020 in the Northbrook restaurant.

Cases of COVID-19 climbed by 1,384 Friday in Illinois, the highest tally since June 2, and 22 more people perished from the respiratory disease.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a seven-day positivity test rate Friday of 3%, a slight dip from Thursday's 3.1% result.

The total case count statewide now stands at 159,334 with 7,272 deaths.

This week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker redrew boundaries for monitoring COVID-19 conditions, expanding from four to 11 regions that include Chicago, suburban Cook, DuPage and Kane counties, Lake and McHenry counties, and Kendall and Will counties.

The state also revised how it could intervene when COVID-19 metrics in a region trend negative, offering a three-tiered "menu" of options for pulling back on activities.

If a local COVID-19 outbreak occurs, restaurants and bars -- considered higher-risk settings for spreading the virus -- would be automatically subject to restrictions, ranging from reducing indoor dining and bar service to allowing takeout service only, as one example.

Other entities that could be required to cut back if COVID-19 erupts in a region are offices, team sports and gyms, and retail.

Triggers for interventions include a sustained increase in the positivity rate for COVID-19 tests based on a seven-day rolling average (for seven out of 10 days) plus a seven-day hike in hospital admissions for related symptoms or a reduction in ICU and hospital bed capacity of 20% or higher.

Another cause would be three consecutive days with 8% or higher rates of positive results on COVID-19 tests.