Make that three U.S. Olympic teams Elk Grove will sponsor: track, wrestling, triathlon

Courtesy of Elk Grove VillageThe village of Elk Grove Village updated its Makers Wanted logo for sponsorships of three U.S. Olympics teams in 2021.

J'Den Michael Tbory Cox of the United States, left, and Alireza Mohammad Karimimachiani of Iran compete at the gold match of the men's 92 kg category during the 2019 Wrestling World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. Associated Press

The United States' Robby Andrews, right, runs on the inside of the track as Kenya's Ronald Kwemoi, third left, leads the field in a men's 1500-meter semifinal during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Associated Press

Elk Grove Village will sponsor not one but three U.S. teams at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics: track and field, wrestling and triathlon.

Initially Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson said the village would award a single $100,000 sponsorship to help promote Elk Grove's massive village business park and "Makers Wanted" tagline. On Thursday, Johnson said the village would give out "gold," "silver" and "bronze" sponsorship levels, with the silver sponsor receiving $50,000 and the bronze receiving $25,000, on top of the $100,000 for the gold.

The track team gets the gold, the wrestling squad won the silver and the triathletes have the bronze.

Twelve teams made proposals for the sponsorships, believed to be the first time a municipality will financially back an Olympic team that operates under a national governing body. At a special meeting Thursday, elected village officials watched videos submitted by the teams and chose their three favorite proposals.

Chicago-based 4FRONT -- the sports marketing agency that brokered the village's sponsorship of the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl in 2018 and 2019 -- sent requests for proposals to teams last month. Village officials decided not to renew the $300,000 sponsorship for the bowl game earlier this year.

Before the village board watched the 12 Olympic teams' videos, Johnson said 4FRONT ranked the proposals from the track and wrestling teams as the best of the 12 based on the village's criteria. Johnson said the second highest ratings went to the judo, artistic swimming, triathlon, diving and fencing teams.

Johnson said the $100,000 for the gold level sponsorship would come from a tax increment financing fund for the business park area around Busse and Elmhurst roads, where property tax money is funneled into development rather than to local governments. That money can be used for marketing or infrastructure public improvements.

Johnson said Thursday the $75,000 total to fund the silver and bronze level sponsorships will come from the money set aside for the village's 2020 concert series, which was canceled by the global pandemic.