July 16 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 79,716 cases in the suburbs as of Thursday, 50.4% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 3,691 deaths in the suburbs, representing 50.9% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Thursday, suburban Cook County had 41,024 cases and 2,043 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 56,190 cases and 2,707 fatalities. • Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,851 cases and 101 deaths in Des Plaines, 849 cases and 60 deaths in Wheeling, 776 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 707 cases and 22 deaths in Streamwood, 694 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 650 cases and 19 deaths in Schaumburg, 627 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 654 cases and 48 deaths in Glenview, 530 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 538 cases and 28 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 388 cases and 38 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 376 cases and 41 deaths in Northbrook, 377 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 288 cases and 8 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 131 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 9,917 cases and 494 deaths as of Thursday.

• Top counts: 865 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 820 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 711 cases and 11 deaths in Glendale Heights, 598 cases and 34 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 564 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 559 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 460 cases and 24 deaths in Lombard, 425 cases and 36 deaths in Elmhurst, 385 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 321 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 279 cases and 4 deaths in Villa Park, 261 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 200 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County • The county listed 10,647 cases and 413 deaths on its website as of Thursday.

• Top counts: 2,810 to 2,814 in Waukegan, 630 to 634 in Round Lake Beach, 405 to 409 in Mundelein, 330 to 334 in Gurnee, 255 to 259 in Round Lake, 215 to 219 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 215 to 219 in Lake Zurich, 180 to 184 in Vernon Hills, 175 to 179 in Wauconda, 160 to 164 in Libertyville, 110 to 114 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 8,320 cases with 288 deaths on its website Thursday.

• Top counts: 3,516 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,979 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 782 in Carpentersville, 375 in St. Charles, 350 in South Elgin, 229 in North Aurora, 226 in Geneva, 156 in Batavia, and 58 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 2,367 cases and 105 deaths, according to the health department Thursday.

Will County

• 7,476 cases and 330 deaths, as of Thursday.

• Cases per town include 474 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 88 in Aurora (Will County portion).