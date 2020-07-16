Huntley Plan Commission recommends approval of Hampton Inn proposal

The Huntley Plan Commission recommended approval of a petition to build a 100-room Hampton Inn hotel in the village at its meeting Tuesday.

The proposal will go before the village board for a final vote July 23, the village's Director of Development Services Charles Nordman said.

"There was a good amount of support for the project," Nordman said of Tuesday's meeting. "They're looking to start (construction) this summer and be open next year."

In one motion, commission members recommended approval of the special use permit for the project, the site plan review and the final plat of subdivision, all of which are necessary to break ground on the hotel this summer.

The project aims to construct a four-story, 100-room Hampton Inn hotel in Lot 2 of Huntley Crossings corporate park, just east of Route 47 and south of Powers Road, according to a report by the village's development services staff.

If approved, the hotel would occupy about 3.7 acres of the 11.3-acre lot with a roughly 63,208-square-foot hotel space and parking on all four sides of the building. The main building entrance would face toward Route 47, according to the report.

Currently, the petitioner does not have any plans to subdivide the property, but they may introduce a proposal to subdivide the lot in the future if they identify other users who may be interested, according to the report.

The hotel would feature an indoor pool, breakfast area and meeting room. In total, the project is expected to cost about $11.5 million.

The Huntley Hampton Inn petition was first introduced to the board in 2019 by the developer, Henry Patel, who also manages the Hampton Inn on Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb, as well as the new DeKalb Home2 Suites, according to the Daily Chronicle.

At the July 23 meeting, Patel will give a presentation on the project, followed by time for discussion among trustees before the board will take a final vote.