Feder: WVON to add 'enhanced news' with Black Information Network

The first major hire for BIN: Black Information Network, announced this week, is prominent political pundit Roland S. Martin, who'll deliver daily commentaries for the network.

Details are still being finalized, but look for Midway Broadcasting news/talk WVON 1690-AM to supplement its lineup with news reports from BIN: Black Information Network, the 24/7 national audio news service recently launched by iHeartMedia, Robert Feder writes.

"It's a perfect complement to our Black talk format," said Melody Spann Cooper, chair and CEO of Midway Broadcasting. "WVON is hyperlocal, but what impacts Black America impacts us here in Chicago, where we represent one-third of the city's population. Enhanced news is needed and iHeart's timing is perfect."

Since June 30, the network also has been carried in Chicago on the HD-2 subchannel of WVAZ 102.7-FM, the iHeartMedia RB station.

