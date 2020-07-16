1,257 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, but with record test count, positivity rate dips

Cases of COVID-19 climbed by 1,257 Thursday, and 25 more people died from the respiratory disease as the state conducted a record 43,006 tests.

That puts the total cases statewide at 157,950, with 7,251 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Tests for the virus showed a positivity rate of 3.1%, according to a seven-day average, but the daily rate dipped to 2.9%. The positivity rate has hovered around 3% for the past week.

The number of people in hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms totaled 1,434 as of Wednesday night, higher than the seven-day average of 1,406 but a drop from Tuesday's tally of 1,454 patients.

Daily caseloads have surpassed 1,000 five times in the last eight days. Cases hit 1,156 June 5, then declined and stayed below 1,000 until July 9.

The ups and downs of positivity rates, hospitalizations and caseloads are receiving close scrutiny as school districts across the state grapple with the type of learning to offer when classes resume starting in August. Many are considering a combination of remote learning and in-class instruction.

"I know that many people have concerns about in-person learning in schools," Pritzker acknowledged Wednesday. "As a parent, I share those concerns. Every school is different, different building sizes, different numbers of students and teachers per square foot."

New Illinois State Board of Education COVID-19 guidelines provide "room for adoption to local circumstances in the guidelines. Hybrid schedules and remote learning are likely to be a part of that solution," Pritzker said.

But social distancing and face coverings in schools are not flexible, he said.

On Wednesday, Pritzker redrew boundaries for monitoring COVID-19 conditions, expanding from four to 11 regions that include Chicago, suburban Cook, DuPage and Kane counties, Lake and McHenry counties, and Kendall and Will counties.

The state also revised how it could intervene when COVID-19 metrics in a region trend negative, offering a three-tiered "menu" of options for pulling back on activities.

If a local COVID-19 outbreak occurs, restaurants and bars -- considered higher-risk settings for spreading the virus -- would be automatically subject to restrictions, ranging from reducing indoor dining and bar service to allowing takeout service only, as one example.

Other entities that could be required to cut back if COVID-19 erupts in a region are offices, team sports and gyms, and retail.

Triggers for interventions include a sustained increase in the positivity rate for COVID-19 tests based on a seven-day rolling average (for seven out of 10 days) plus a seven-day hike in hospital admissions for related symptoms or a reduction in ICU and hospital bed capacity of 20% or higher.

Another cause would be three consecutive days with 8% or higher rates of positive results on COVID-19 tests.

So far, the suburbs are not in any risk categories.

Currently, there's too much in flux for a comfort level, said state Rep. Fred Crespo, chairman of the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee.

Come August "when school is ready to start -- will the positivity rate be any higher? The governor may have to make a different decision then," the Hoffman Estates Democrat said.

"If schools are to happen, there has to be masking and distancing," IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said Wednesday. "But to get there, we have to not have widespread community transmissions at rates that are not sustainable ... to safely do school."