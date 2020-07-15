 

What will classes look like for Mundelein High students this fall? A decision is pending

  • Mundelein High School officials are leaning toward a blend of in-person and at-home learning when the 2020-21 school year begins in August.

    Mundelein High School officials are leaning toward a blend of in-person and at-home learning when the 2020-21 school year begins in August. Daily Herald File Photo

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 7/15/2020 10:59 AM

Mundelein High School officials are leaning toward a blend of in-person and at-home learning when the 2020-21 school year begins in August.

No decision has been made yet, however.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

District 120 Superintendent Kevin Myers, Principal Anthony Kroll and other school officials are discussing options over Zoom web conferencing this morning. A link is at d120.org/back-to-school-updates-2020-21/. A second session will be held at 6 p.m. today.

Classes at Mundelein High are scheduled to begin Aug. 12. About 2,000 teens are expected to be enrolled at the start of the term.

The Illinois State Board of Education has given school districts three options for the upcoming school year: in-person classes, remote learning or a blend of both.

Mundelein's current hybrid proposal would have up to half the school's students attend in-person classes two or three days a week and do remote learning on other days, Myers told viewers during the morning Zoom session.

