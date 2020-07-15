Suburbs, Chicago now in separate COVID-19 regions as state aims to target hot spots

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a new regional approach to handling COVID-19 cases at a briefing in Chicago. Daily Herald File Photo

The suburbs will be split into separate regions that will help Illinois act against local COVID-19 outbreaks, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday.

Chicago will be its own region, as will suburban Cook County. Other regions are West Suburban including DuPage and Kane counties; North Suburban including Lake and McHenry counties; and South Suburban including Kankakee and Will counties.

The move "allows us to move decisively ... focusing on detecting localized outbreaks with new mobile testing capacity," Pritzker said.

Pritzker's comments came as the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 1,187 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths. The state's COVID-19 test positivity rate is at 3.1% based on a seven-day average.

Overall, Illinois is being split into 11 public health districts and the state will have authority to tighten restrictions when cases of the virus surge.

"The updated guidance from IDPH establishes three tiers of mitigations that can be implemented should a region meet the resurgence metrics," officials said.

"Some mitigation strategies in higher risk settings, like indoor bars and restaurants, will be automatically applied in a region that meets resurgence criteria to prevent rapid spread of COVID-19. A larger list of mitigation strategies relating to settings like retail, fitness, and salons and personal care will be available if testing and contact tracing data at the local level indicate those mitigations to be prudent."

What will cause the state to act?

Factors include a sustained seven-day hike in hospital admissions for COVID-19-related symptoms and a reduction in ICU and hospital bed capacity of 20% or higher.

In addition, a sustained increase in the positivity rate average in seven out of 10 days or three consecutive days with a positivity rate of 8% or higher will generate action.

Health experts will closely monitor outbreaks involving youth sports, said Pritzker, adding he was "deeply troubled," by multiple cases of COVID-19 occurring at Lake Zurich High School and in Knox County.

Another focus is bars and restaurants where people gather in crowded spaces and that have contributed to a spike in cases among people aged 20 to 29.

Pritzker also urged school districts devising plans for students to return to class this fall to make face coverings a priority.

"I wouldn't let my own children return to a school where masks are not mandatory," Pritzker said.