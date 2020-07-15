Fox Valley police reports

Kane County

• A log splitter valued at $6,000 was reported stolen at 11:30 a.m. Sunday from the 14N0-99 block of Thurnau Road near Hampshire.

• A resident of the 1N200 block of Kirk Road near Geneva reported to authorities at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday that his $1,200 coronavirus relief check was taken and cashed without his permission.

• Stacy Arriola, 27, of the 7200 block of Seman Road, Union, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, DUI with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or more, improper lane use, failure to reduce speed and illegal transportation of alcohol at 6:22 p.m. Monday after she crashed into a tree and bush off the 41W200 block of Big Timber Road near Hampshire, according to a sheriff's report. A blood draw showed her BAC to be .297, according to the report.