Feder: WBBM Newsradio cuts 'valued members' George Ofman, Kris Habermehl

WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM just laid off two station stalwarts known for their dedication and consistently excellent work -- longtime sports anchor George Ofman and "Mobile 780" radio traffic and spot news helicopter reporter Kris Habermehl.

Even the No. 1 radio station in town isn't exempt from cutbacks sweeping the media industry, Robert Feder writes.

WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM, the top-rated and top-billing Entercom all-news powerhouse, just laid off two station stalwarts known for their dedication and consistently excellent work -- longtime sports anchor George Ofman and "Mobile 780" radio traffic and spot news helicopter reporter Kris Habermehl.

Ofman, whose roots as a sportscaster were planted 47 years ago at Southern Illinois University, was among the original voices of Entercom sports/talk WSCR 670-AM from 1992 to 2009. He joined WBBM Newsradio as sports anchor and reporter in 2010.

Habermehl, who's been an airborne traffic reporter for various Chicago stations since 1992, joined WBBM Newsradio full-time in 2017 after more than 20 years at CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.