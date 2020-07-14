Lake in the Hills announces Turtle Island Park improvement project

The village of Lake in the Hills announced the start of a project at Turtle Island Park, which will bring improvements to the park's shoreline and amenities, as well as the addition of a pavilion and fishing pier.

Turtle Island Park, a local destination for fishing and boating on Woods Creek Lake, will be closed until the project is completed, according to a news release from the village. The project is expected to be completed by the end of October.

Until then, Woods Creek Lake enthusiasts will have to do their boating, fishing and swimming at Indian Trail Beach instead, where village staff has installed signage and temporary fencing to separate areas designated for the three summer activities.

"Though the temporary adjustments at Indian Trail Beach may not be ideal this season, the improvements to Turtle Island will greatly enhance the community's enjoyment of the park and its new amenities in the future," interim Public Works Director Peter D'Agostino said.

Half of the costs of the Turtle Island Park improvements were paid for by an Open Space and Land Acquisition grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, according to the release.

The village was awarded $277,700 in an OSLAD grant by Gov. J.B. Pritzker for the improvement project, according to a news release provided by the village in February 2019.

The village of Lake in the Hills was one of 89 agencies statewide that benefited from the $29 million in OSLAD grants awarded in 2019, according to the release.

The improvement project, which began in June, will improve parking for visitors and will provide a picnic shelter for families to gather. The new fishing pier will give all anglers better access to the lake as it will be accessible to handicapped persons as well, according to the February 2019 news release.

The project will use conservation techniques to control the erosion of the park's shorelines and will include the addition of native plants and a butterfly garden.

According to the release, the Turtle Island Park project has three main goals: to improve the park as a fishing destination, to provide an area for local families to come together and to serve as an example of green infrastructure.

Woods Creek Lake is the largest of the four lakes that fall within the boundaries of the village of Lake in the Hills and is stocked with fish every season, making it a local favorite for fishing.