Downers Grove listening session on policing

The Downers Grove Public Library and village will hold a Listening Session for community members about policing from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the park district Recreation Center, 4500 Belmont Road.

Since the death of George Floyd on May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers, some residents have expressed interest in understanding the police department's policies and practices.

Panel members will include Village Manager Dave Fieldman, Police Chief Shanon Gillette and District 99 Superintendent Hank Thiele.

Comments may be submitted in advance to the library at dglibrary.org/listen or bit.ly/PolicingDG. Comments will be presented by one of the moderators and will remain anonymous. The library will post a recording of the event.

The session is part of an ongoing effort by the library to create spaces for dialogue between community leaders and residents. Sessions on diversity, equity and inclusion are planned for September. More information will be posted at dglibrary.org/listen as dates are finalized.