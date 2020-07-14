District 303 to offer in-person, hybrid learning models, depending on grade level

St. Charles Unit District 303 elementary students are expected to return to a modified in-person learning format when school starts Aug. 13, according to a Reopen School plan presented Monday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

St. Charles Unit District 303 elementary students are expected to return to school next month with modified in-person learning, while middle- and high schoolers will follow a hybrid model alternating between classroom and remote instruction.

Families will be able to choose an online-only option at all grade levels on a semester basis, according to the district's Reopen School plan presented to the school board Monday. Parents or guardians will be asked to select a fall instructional model and transportation option for each child by July 20.

A special task force with more than 100 members has been developing plans for the 2020-21 school year that will allow for some flexibility during the coronavirus crisis, Superintendent Jason Pearson said. All learning formats, social distancing regulations and other details are subject to change as state guidelines are updated -- or if COVID-19 cases spike in the area, he said.

"This is certainly not territory that we've traveled before as a school district," Pearson said. "Knowing that, our families and our staff have to be able to plan for the beginning of the school year."

When school starts Aug. 13, the district is expected to provide daily in-person instruction to early childhood and elementary students, with requirements such as face coverings, frequent cleaning and symptom screenings in place.

First- through fifth-graders will have a shortened day -- 8 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. -- and remain in their classrooms as much as possible, according to the plan. A half-day schedule will be the only option for kindergartners.

Class sizes will be reduced based on classroom square footage and building configuration, Pearson said. Administrators also are exploring ways to use school grounds for instruction, lunch and other activities.

"I think getting kids outdoors as much as possible can be a huge benefit for them," board member Michael Bryant said.

In addition to daily core instruction, elementary students are expected to have one elective, a 40-minute period for lunch and play time, an extra recess and some hands-on "intervention time," said Jan Geier, assistant superintendent for leadership and school improvement.

"I don't think they're going to lose out on a whole lot," she said.

Early on, additional time will be spent ensuring students are comfortable with the new school day and familiarizing them with online tools, should the district need to revert to a fully remote model at any point, Geier said.

At the middle and high school levels, the district is implementing a hybrid model where students will alternate daily between in-person learning and online instruction, officials said.

With that format, which follows regular school hours, only half the students will be allowed in the building at a time, while the other half will complete assignments at home. Students will be divided into two groups based on their last name.

Before the COVID-19 crisis, St. Charles East and North high schools had begun offering some blended courses that match the rigor and expectations of a traditional in-person class, Pearson said. Educators are using those guidelines to ensure all courses -- including electives, Advanced Placement classes and career-centered programs -- are offered this year, he said, though some may be structured differently.

Most classes can be adapted into an online learning format, Pearson said, but remote students interested in hands-on electives such as auto or culinary arts will be encouraged to hold off until they return to school.

Families can choose to transfer their children from in-person to remote learning at any time, Pearson said. Once they choose online-only instruction, they will not be able to return to the in-person model for the rest of the semester.

Certain teachers at the elementary level will be designated to lead districtwide remote learning sections, which will be organized by grade but will not be school-specific, Pearson said.

At the middle and high schools, he said, an instructor could teach remote and in-person sections to provide students with "as much continuity as possible."

Regardless of the instructional format, the plan includes strategies for assessing students' social-emotional needs, developing positive relationships and offering personalized learning experiences, officials said.

Administrators are working to finalize details pertaining to transportation, lunch, electives, extracurricular activities and other aspects of the school day. Updated information will be posted on the Reopen School Plan website.

Families are encouraged to ask specific questions using the "Let's Talk!" feature on the district website.

Nearly 12,300 students attend the district's 16 schools, including 11 elementary schools, two middle schools, two high schools and an early childhood center. District 303 covers St. Charles, and portions of West Chicago, South Elgin, Wayne, Campton Hills, Wasco, Elburn and unincorporated areas of Kane County.