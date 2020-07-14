DiCianni surrenders committee chairmanship, retains board seat

A DuPage County Board member who confronted Black Lives Matter supporters without wearing a mask resigned as chairman of the county's health and human services committee Tuesday but will retain his board seat.

Pete DiCianni sparked a firestorm when a video showed him not wearing a mask and speaking loudly to counterprotesters during a "Back the Blue" event on June 27 outside the Elmhurst police station. The Elmhurst Republican also responded crudely to an email from a resident demanding his resignation.

Board members Elizabeth Chaplin of Downers Grove and Mary FitzGerald Ozog of Glen Ellyn reacted by calling for DiCianni to be censured. They say he showed a showed a lack of respect for the safety of others by yelling at people without wearing a mask during a pandemic.

On Tuesday morning, dozens of people upset about DiCianni's actions protested outside the county building in Wheaton. Meanwhile, more than 125 others gathered inside to attend the county board meeting.

The board ended up hearing four hours of public comment. A vast majority of the individuals who spoke in person voiced support of DiCianni, but hundreds of written comments from residents demanding his resignation were read aloud.

Meanwhile, county board Chairman Dan Cronin publicly admonished DiCianni for what happened and how he responded to the controversy.

"He could have just simply apologized immediately for acting inappropriately, and that probably would have ended it," Cronin said. "But instead, this board member stoked division -- twisting the facts and circulating misleading information in an effort to promote himself."

Cronin referred to a robocall that DeCianni made on Sunday.

In the call, DiCianni says he defended "our men and women in blue" after counterprotesters were using obscenities and insulting police.

"Now the Democrats are trying to make this political and remove me from my seat representing you," DiCianni says during the recorded message. He also claims the Democrats want to defund law enforcement budgets and manpower.

The call ends with DiCianni urging people who agree with him to attend Tuesday's meeting.

Cronin said it's "simply false" to imply the county board is considering any reductions to law enforcement. He said DiCianni "chose to deliberately share misinformation."

"After Sunday's robocall, we received inquires here at the county from residents who were confused and concerned," Cronin said. "They were anxious by what they were told. They didn't understand why they'd been called to attend this meeting.

"This board member's actions created unnecessary fear and concern," Cronin said, "taking what was a divisive situation and making it much worse."