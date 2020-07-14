COVID-19 cases surpass 155,000; governor 'watching these numbers very, very carefully'

Cases of COVID-19 grew by 707 Tuesday and deaths increased by 25, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

With more than 2 million tests conducted, the state's infection rate stands at a seven-day average of 3%. Meanwhile, the total caseload for Illinois is 155,506 and people dying from the respiratory disease totaled 7,218.

The new data came as Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he would not hesitate to roll back authorizations for indoor gatherings at bars and restaurants, for example, if public health metrics such as positivity rates or hospitalizations regress.

On June 26, Illinois eased numerous stay at home restrictions, such as allowing people to convene in groups of 50 or fewer, as the state notched up to Phase 4 of a five-phase reopening plan.

"We are watching these numbers very, very closely," Pritzker said at a Tuesday event.

"We've been very measured about how we reopened the state. There are many people who complain that where we are now is not open enough. I will not hesitate to reimpose some mitigations if we see our numbers moving upward."

Seeing COVID-19 surges in other states like Arizona, Florida, and Texas, the Pritzker administration is "wondering where could we -- or should we -- turn the dimmer switch, as they say, on some of these items. The answer is if we see a sustained upward movement of numbers that's something that is an alert."